Rising WWE Superstar makes bold claim about potential Royal Rumble appearance

An up-and-coming WWE superstar is looking forward to her potential Royal Rumble debut this Saturday. She also made a bold claim about the match in a recent interview.

Ivy Nile was in NXT for almost four years before she got called up to the main roster last November. Nile has only been in a few matches on WWE RAW but has been impressive in all of them. She even faced off against Rhea Ripley in her first-ever singles match on the main roster at Day 1.

While Nile's participation in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match has not been confirmed, she remains excited for the Premium Live Event. She claimed in an interview on the Battleground Podcast that she'll be hard to eliminate in a Rumble match. The former NXT star also predicted where she'd finish in the match if she got the chance.

"I'm like a spider monkey. I'm going to hold onto the ropes or become deadweight [where] you can't even pick me up," Nile said. "Oh my gosh, no. I'm either going to be the winner or I'm going to be in the final five, four, three, whatever. Like, no. I'm not going to be an easy elimination at all." [H/T Fightful]

Ivy Nile was not lying about her "spider monkey" skills since she did well in the No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal on the November 6th edition of RAW. She was in the top four, along with Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark. She was eliminated by Nia Jax, who pulled her off the apron.

Who are the favorites to win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match?

Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax are the only four announced participants in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. There could be more additional confirmed superstars this week on RAW and SmackDown, but who are the favorites to win the match?

According to PW Mania, the latest betting odds are favoring Damage CTRL's Bayley to win the match. Lynch comes in at second, while the yet-to-debut Jade Cargill is at third. Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez round out the top five, while former WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi – and the injured Liv Morgan – are predicted to return.

