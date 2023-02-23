Rising WWE Tag Team wants to face The Usos in a first-time-ever match

The Usos have been the most successful tag team in the company, apart from The New Day, in the past two decades. The Samoan twins are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Recently, Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have expressed their interest in facing The Usos.

In 2016, Jimmy and Jey Uso reinvented themselves as they turned heel after a long time and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. In 2021, the duo went through a similar phase. However, they are now part of the most dominant stable in the company's history.

Regardless of their success as a tag team, Jimmy and Jey Usos have been on different sides lately, which has shaken the foundation of the stable. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Imperium expressed their interest in facing The Usos in a match to prove their dominance. Check it out:

"I mean, you've pretty much hit the nail on the head. That's what we want to do. We want to measure up with the best in the business and prove it to ourselves and everybody else that we are what we say we are... Every time we work out, we get one step closer and when the time is right, it's gonna happen." (From 40:45 to 41:17)

It will be interesting to see when Imperium gets their hands on The Bloodline and dominate the blue brand.

The Usos recently defended their titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Braun Strowman returned to the company under Triple H's regime and joined the blue brand. After feuding with Omos, he began teaming up with Ricochet and started competing in the tag team division.

Last month, the duo won the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Tournament when they were placed in the tournament as a replacement for Sheamus and DreMcIntyre, who were feuding with The Viking Raider.

In the finals, Strowman and Ricochet defeated Imperium and earned an opportunity against The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on an episode of SmackDown.

Regardless of the problems within The Bloodline, Jey Uso finally decided to show up and helped his brother successfully defend their titles against Ricochet and Strowman.

