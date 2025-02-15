Rising WWE talent aspires to be the next Triple H

Triple H was one of WWE's most prominent in-ring performers for over two decades before becoming the company's Chief Content Officer in 2022. Shiloh Hill, a WWE developmental talent, hopes to match The Game's success one day.

On February 16, Hill will feature on the new A&E show WWE LFG: Legends and Future Greats. The series will give fans a glimpse into the lives of WWE's next generation coming through the ranks at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a WWE LFG preview video, Hill made it clear he has been a big fan of Triple H from a young age:

"Being from New Hampshire, Triple H, growing up, I always loved the legend. That's always been someone I've really looked up to, being from there. Also, with him being The Cerebral Assassin. I graduated with a 4.0 GPA, so I consider that something that I wanna try to incorporate in my in-ring persona as well, so he's definitely someone I really look up to and really hope to one day be able to compare myself to." [10:44 – 11:03]

Unlike some LFG talents, Hill has already competed in several televised matches. His most recent bout ended in defeat against Dante Chen on the November 22, 2024, episode of NXT Level Up.

Shiloh Hill on Triple H and WWE's PC training facility

Dozens of up-and-coming WWE talents train at the Performance Center before joining the NXT roster as in-ring competitors. The PC launched in 2013 and was the brainchild of Triple H.

As Hill continues to climb the WWE ladder, he only has positive things to say about his time with the company so far:

"I love the Performance Center. It's kinda like a college 2.0. This is literally like what I used to do as a kid. It's fun and the people are great. WWE does an awesome job at hiring really cool, positive people. It's a blast, dude." [9:46 – 9:58]

In the same preview video, another emerging star claimed to be the Gunther of the women's division.

Please credit WWE LFG and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

