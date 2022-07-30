You can’t not like him for what he’s doing"- Rival praises Theory for going after top WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley heaped praise on Theory, appreciating the latter's move to go after top Superstars in the company.

Theory has been a marked man in WWE in recent weeks, going after top Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The former United States Champion is involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley on the red brand. He will challenge The All Mighty for his coveted title at SummerSlam.

The United States Champion was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online’s Isa. He stated that he's impressed to see Vince McMahon's prodigy go after big Superstars to make a name for himself:

“The kid is super talented”. “I like that kid. The reason why I like him is because he’s hungry," said Lashley. "When I first got here, I was hungry. Look at the people I was after. I was going after Booker T, JBL, Big Show, Kane, I was going after everybody I could go after to make a name for myself. That’s the same thing he’s doing”. He’s going after Roman Reigns. He’s going after Brock. He’s going after me. He’s going after Drew. He’s stepping up to people and he’s running his mouth. You can see the look on his face of extreme confidence. You can’t not like him for what he’s doing.” (1:55 - 2:30)

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley detailed his problem with Theory

Bobby Lashley and Theory have been at odds since last month. The All Mighty defeated the rising Superstar and the Alpha Academy in a Gauntlet match to earn a shot at the United States Championship.

Lashley usurped the former NXT Superstar at Money In The Bank to kickstart his third reign as the United States Champion.

During the same interview, the former WWE Champion revealed that although he's fond of his current rival, he needs to learn to be humble and take calculated steps:

“What I try to tell him is that he has to take baby steps and be humble. It’s my responsibility to humble that kid and to let him it’s a walk. It’s not a run to the top. It’s a walk,” he added.

Theory has a singles match against The All Mighty at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, he could also play a major role in the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

The former NXT Superstar has stated in multiple instances that he plans to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on the winner of the Last Man Standing match. Only time will tell if he succeeds in doing so.

