Rival wrestling promotion is "optimistic" they can strike a deal with Triple H and WWE 

Rock and Roll legend and NWA owner Billy Corgan has been recapping his recent conversations with Triple H and the WWE.

The 55-year-old's company has hosted a plethora of talent over the years, from Nick Aldis, Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder), and Cody Rhodes. To keep his company afloat, one idea he has is for NWA to possibly become a developmental territory for WWE.

During a recent interview with Metro, Corgan said there may be an avenue for a business deal to be struck in the future between both WWE and NWA (National Wrestling Alliance).

"Very, very good discussions, very open and cool. They certainly liked what I was trying to do, and they’ve always been cool about what I was doing in the NWA, so I remain optimistic going into the future that there might be some business there to do." (H/T Metro)

Currently, WWE has a proven and successful developmental system in the form of NXT, with many former stars from the brand now major and well-known superstars on both RAW and SmackDown.

Billy Corgan on Triple H's creative process

Following the recent news that Vince McMahon was set to retire as WWE Chairman, the company's creative responsibilities have fallen onto the more than capable shoulders of The King of Kings.

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Billy Corgan was asked how he feels WWE will now look with Triple H running its day-to-day creative operations.

"I think you had a good sense of what Triple H's vision was for wrestling. Not only through his in-ring career, but the way he was running 'NXT' for a while, and now Shawn Michaels is running it, who is also brilliant, and one of the great superstars of all time." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since taking over as head of creativity, it could be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has significantly improved, with fresh life and storylines being pumped back into the product.

