RK-Bro advertised to appear on RAW this Monday after recent loss

RK-Bro is set to be on RAW next week Monday. This was confirmed by an announcement from WWE on their website.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions lost the titles to Alpha Academy this past week in a highly anticipated matchup between the two teams. The huge upset was complete when Otis power slammed Randy Orton for the victory.

It will be interesting to see how Orton and Riddle handle the defeat and look to bounce back. It is also possible that the pair have a fallout after a string of losses on the red brand.

Next week's RAW will emanate from the BOK Center Arena in Tulsa, OK.

Alongside RK-Bro's appearance on RAW, Becky Lynch will be sharing her thoughts on Doudrop. Bobby Lashley will also be responding to his opponent for the Royal Rumble Brock Lesnar. The build-up to the premium live event is in full swing and we can expect more twists on Monday night.

RK-Bro won the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam

Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium was the venue for SummerSlam in 2021. Riddle and Orton took on AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The unlikely team of Riddle and Orton was formed when the former managed to gain the respect of The Viper earlier in the year. The pair dethroned AJ Styles and his personal collosus Omos in a hard fought battle. In the closing moments of the match, Styles attempted to roll-up Randy Orton for the pin, but the former WWE Champion slithered free and planted Styles with a vicious RKO for the win.

Do you think Riddle and Randy Orton will be able to get their act back together and challenge the Alpha Academy to a rematch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

