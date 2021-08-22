RK-Bro crowned new RAW Tag Team Champions at WWE SummerSlam

.

RK-Bro has been crowned the new RAW Tag Team Champions after defeating AJ Styles and Omos in the opening match at Summerslam.

The duo of Randy Orton and Riddle did not have a fairytale start to their tag team campaign in WWE. Things looked uncertain for RK-Bro when Orton laid out Riddle with an RKO in the middle of the ring two weeks ago.

However, the two men reunited on RAW before SummerSlam after Randy Orton's match with Omos ended in disqualification. RK-Bro then challenged AJ Styles and Omos for a Title match at the Biggest Party Of The Summer.

SummerSlam kicked off at the Allegiant Stadium with the RAW Tag Team Championships on the line. The audience was hot for RK-Bro as they made their way to the ring.

The match started with Riddle getting an initial flurry of offense on AJ Styles. However, the RAW Tag Team Champions managed to isolate Ridde and maintain the pressure on The Original Bro.

RK-Bro managed to keep Omos out of the equation as the behemoth did not get too much offense in the match. The tide turned when Riddle countered Omos at ringside, sending the giant into the ring post and putting him out of commission.

AJ Styles went for a Phenomenal forearm, but Randy dodged the maneuver. The Viper picked up the win with an RKO on Styles and pinned him for the three-count.

RK-Bro booked in a surprise segment for RAW

After the match, RK-Bro appeared in an interview with Mario Lopez. Randy Orton said it would be smooth sailing for RK-Bro in the future.

Riddle then got on the mic, saying that he and Randy were becoming best friends. The King Of Bros ended the segment with an announcement that he has a surprise planned for Randy Orton on RAW this Monday.

Edited by Alan John