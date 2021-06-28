RK-Bro having relationship issues as Riddle reveals private text messages

RK-Bro are one of the most exciting and fun tag teams in modern-day WWE. The duo of Riddle and Randy Orton, who perform on Monday Night RAW, have been one of the reasons fans tune in to watch what the red brand has to offer.

The chemistry between Orton and Riddle is so palpable that it has forced the WWE Universe to invest their time watching RK-Bro, be it in matches or segments.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Riddle cost Randy Orton a position in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match after distracting him during his qualification match against John Morrison.

Riddle himself sealed his qualification on the same night after defeating Drew McIntyre. However, it was what happened after the match that pulled at the fans' heartstrings.

It was understandably tough to see Randy Orton completely ignore Riddle, who looked very emotional after one of the most significant victories in his WWE career.

The Original Bro recently shared some texts via Twitter showing that he is still getting the silent treatment from The Viper.

"The bro is gonna have to do some serious snake charming tomorrow night. #WWERaw #stallion #rkbro" said Riddle

The bro is gonna have to do some serious snake charming tomorrow night. #WWERaw #stallion #rkbro pic.twitter.com/QlpsEwJVQN — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 28, 2021

Hopefully, the two can resolve this situation on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Fans still have high hopes for RK-Bro and are excited to see what the future has in store for them.

RK-Bro's Randy Orton will have one last chance to qualify for Money in the Bank

Randy Orton may have lost his qualification match last week, but he has been given one last chance to right that wrong. This week's episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a Last Chance Triple Threat qualification match for Money in the Bank.

It will be between the three losers from last week's qualification match-ups, namely AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and of course, Randy Orton.

If Orton prevails in this contest, both members of RK-Bro will feature in the Money in the Bank ladder match. If that happens, it will be interesting to see just how things work out during the match.

Do you think Randy Orton will win on Monday? Will RK-Bro be okay? Let us know in the comments section below.

