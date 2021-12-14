RK-Bro-nament finals on WWE RAW postponed due to injury

The RK-Bro-nament finals tonight on WWE RAW between The Street Profits and the Mysterios have been postponed due to injuries on both teams.

WWE took to social media this afternoon to reveal that the finals of the RK-Bro-nament have been pushed back to the December 27 episode of WWE RAW due to both teams currently suffering from injuries.

As of this writing, there is no word on which members of each team are injured or what their specific injuries might be. This was the only announced match for tonight's episode of WWE RAW, which now leaves tonight's broadcast wide open.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw BREAKING: Due to injuries suffered by both The #StreetProfits and The Mysterios, @sarahschreib reveals that the RK-Bro-nament Finals have been pushed back. BREAKING: Due to injuries suffered by both The #StreetProfits and The Mysterios, @sarahschreib reveals that the RK-Bro-nament Finals have been pushed back. #WWERaw https://t.co/TrLykayxug

Will Bobby Lashley get himself inserted into the WWE Championship picture tonight on WWE RAW?

Last week on WWE RAW, following the steel cage match between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E, Bobby Lashley made his presence felt when he attacked Owens, Big E, and Seth Rollins, who was at ringside during the matchup.

Bobby Lashley was defeated by Big E for the WWE Championship earlier this year when Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE RAW.

As of this writing, a triple threat match for the WWE Championship is scheduled to take place at WWE Day 1 between Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

It certainly appears that Bobby Lashley is trying to insert himself back into the title picture and change this triple threat match to a fatal four-way. If Lashley is successful in his quest, this makes the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view even bigger than it already is.

Tune in to WWE RAW tonight as the pay-per-view card for Day 1 could potentially become more clear.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you disappointed that the RK-Bro-nament finals have been postponed? What do you hope to see tonight on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to WWE RAW tonight? Yes No 15 votes so far