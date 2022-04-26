RK-Bro picks up massive win on Randy Orton's 20-year WWE anniversary over Bloodline member

RK-Bro emerged victorious in a massive eight-man tag team match on the main event of RAW this week. The bout also featured their WrestleMania: Backlash opponents, The Usos.

WWE Official Adam Pearce set up the match at the start of this week's show after several superstars got into the ring for Randy Orton's 20th-anniversary celebrations. With RK-Bro, Ezekiel, and Cody Rhodes present, opposite Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jimmy & Jey Uso from SmackDown. An eight-man tag team match seemed like the only logical option.

The main event match began with a massive brawl between all eight competitors before the bell even rang. The referee managed to get control, and a fairly standard RAW tag team bout took place. The match ended with a flurry of RKOs from Orton, who scored the pin on Jimmy Uso after hitting him with a flying RKO.

After the match, the babyface team stood tall in the ring, with the RAW Tag Team Champions holding their titles high as the show went off the air.

The Usos had a warning for Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins before facing RK-Bro

Though the SmackDown Tag Team Champions were teaming up with the RAW heels, The Usos reminded KO and Seth that their loyalties are with The Bloodline only.

The brothers then told Owens and Rollins to stop bickering and get on the same page lest they anger The Tribal Chief. While The Visionary laughed off the threat, he and KO still couldn't resolve their issues.

The Usos will face RK-Bro for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the upcoming WrestleMania: Backlash. Whereas Rollins will face Cody Rhodes in a singles match at the premium live event.

What did you think of the RAW main event? Who will walk out of WrestleMania: Backlash as Unified WWE Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy