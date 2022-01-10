"Your bromance has reached its final days" – RK-Bro receives stern warning from WWE Superstar

Chad Gable sent a bold message to RK-Bro ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

On last week's RAW (January 3, 2022), Chad Gable & Otis defeated RK-Bro in a tag team bout. The two teams will collide again on tonight's RAW, with the RAW Tag Team Championship on the line.

Chad Gable posted a video on his official Twitter handle ahead of the title match. In the clip, Gable can be seen training Otis to counter the RKO. Gable also had a message for Orton and Riddle:

Chad Gable @WWEGable This week, Otis’ instructions were simple. Prepare yourself to counter an RKO any time, anywhere, any place. ⁣

Randy. Riddle. Your bromance has reached it’s final days. When we leave Philly Tuesday morning, we’re going to have the Raw Tag Team Championships with us. ⁣ This week, Otis’ instructions were simple. Prepare yourself to counter an RKO any time, anywhere, any place. ⁣⁣Randy. Riddle. Your bromance has reached it’s final days. When we leave Philly Tuesday morning, we’re going to have the Raw Tag Team Championships with us. ⁣ https://t.co/d5T6zDespS

RK-Bro has been RAW Tag Team Champion for about six months now

RK-Bro faced AJ Styles & Omos for the RAW Tag Team titles at SummerSlam 2021. The duo won to a huge pop from 51,000 fans in attendance. Randy Orton and Riddle have been impressive as a tag team ever since.

RK-Bro has successfully defended the titles against AJ Styles & Omos, Bobby Lashley & MVP, The New Day, and The Street Profits. The WWE Universe has thoroughly enjoyed Orton and Riddle's hilarious antics. The two superstars have great chemistry, and the decision to put them together has paid off big time.

Chad Gable formed The Alpha Academy in late 2020 and recruited Otis. The duo has been together ever since. Otis & Gable turned heel in February 2021 by attacking Rey Mysterio after a tag team match. The Alpha Academy was drafted to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Will Alpha Academy finally win their first tag team titles when they face RK-Bro on RAW?

