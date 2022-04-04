RK-Bro retain RAW Tag Titles at WrestleMania 38

RK-Bro has retained their RAW Tag Team Championships in the opening match of the Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History.

The match followed an appearance from Triple H and a performance of America The Beautiful by Jessie James Decker to kick off The Show of Show's second night.

Randy Orton and Riddle emerged victorious in the fast-paced, high-flying opener, defeating Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits and The Alpha Academy team of Chad Gable and Otis. The Viper scored the pinfall on Gable following a massive RKO.

The match featured some big moments, including a top-rope RKO from Riddle, several feats of athleticism from Montez Ford, and a post-match in-ring celebration between RK-Bro, Street Profits, and Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE signee Gable Steveson.

Steveson and Chad Gable had a brief confrontation after the match, which ended with the latter being suplexed by his fellow Olympian.

When did RK-Bro win the RAW Tag Team Championships?

Randy Orton and Riddle began teaming together in 2021 and quickly found success in RAW's tag team division.

They defeated the likes of The Hurt Business and Elias & Jaxson Ryker on their way to the red brand's tag team championships. Their initial reign with the titles began when they beat the team of AJ Styles and Omos. The run lasted 142 days. coming to an end at the hands of Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.

The team would, however, regain the RAW Tag Titles earlier in March. What did you think of the opening match at WrestleMania 38 Night 2? Are you a fan of Orton & Riddle's RAW Tag Team Championship run so far? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

