RK-Bro's WrestleMania 38 opponents confirmed; Big heel turn teased

It's been 11 months since the RK-Bro storyline began, and they will remain intact as they head into WrestleMania 38. Following their big RAW Tag Team title win last week, it was confirmed that they would defend the titles at The Show of Shows. In the title celebration on RAW this week, their opponents were confirmed and a heel turn was teased.

Last week on the red brand, Randy Orton and Riddle defeated The Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to regain the tag team titles and win their second championship together. While many thought that a break-up was going to happen and lead to a WrestleMania match, Orton stated that this is the most fun he has had in his career.

On RAW this week, it was The Street Profits who crashed the celebrations to challenge the duo to a RAW Tag Team title match at WrestleMania. While Randy Orton declined the challenge, The Street Profits said that they weren't asking.

It led to a tense moment where Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins teased a heel turn after over two years on the WWE main roster. Cooler heads prevailed and Riddle accepted the WrestleMania challenge.

After the celebration was crashed, it led to a singles match between Riddle and Ford.

RK-Bro is likely to have more than one tag team to defend the title against

Although The Original Bro confirmed that The Street Profits' challenge for WrestleMania was accepted, they may not be the only ones to get a title shot. During the Riddle vs. Montez Ford match on RAW, former tag team champions The Alpha Academy interjected and the match ended.

It was a clear tease of Otis and Chad Gable entering the RAW Tag Team title match at WrestleMania as well. So from the way things stand, The Alpha Academy will also challenge RK-Bro for the titles.

All that is left is for their entry to the match to be made official. Expect that to happen by next week on RAW, if not earlier.

Edited by Kaushik Das