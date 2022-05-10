×
RK-Bro defends the tag team titles to kick off WWE RAW

Hazel S. Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 10, 2022 06:57 AM IST
RK-Bro defended their tag team title against Street Profits during tonight's episode of RAW.

After teaming up with Drew McIntyre to take on The Bloodline during WrestleMania Backlash, RK-Bro opened the show with a daring challenge from The Street Profits for the tag team titles.

After a commercial break, the match started with Riddle and Montez Ford who tried to get a fast win by attempting a roll-up pin. The champion managed to kick off, also trying to end the match early by locking the challenger in an armbar, but had to let go when the referee started counting for the pin.

As the fight continued, Angelo Dawkins tagged in and blindsided Riddle, who was unaware of the change. Both men then took the fight outside the ring, with The Original Bro launching himself off the ropes only to hit Orton.

After Riddle accidentally hit his partner, Ford took advantage and put him back inside the ring to pin him. He was inches away from becoming a champion but Randy managed to interfere with the count.

As the match came to a close, Randy was sent back outside the ring to take on Dawkins. Ford gained the upperhand and went up the ropes to perform a splash, only to get caught mid-air by Riddle in an RKO.

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲#RKBro outta nowhere!!!@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/sf4rgy9Sh2

It's evident that RK-Bro won't be giving up their throne just yet. Street Profits are just one out of many tag teams eyeing the championship. It remains to be seen who challenges the champions next.

Are you enjoying Randy Orton and Riddle's teamwork? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy

