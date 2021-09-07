RK-Bro to defend tag team championships next week on RAW

WWE RAW tag team champions Riddle and Randy Orton (RK-Bro) are set to defend their titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP.

The two teams previously met on the 30th August episode of Monday Night RAW. At the time, Riddle and Randy Orton put on a striking show alongside The Hurt Business, with the likes of AJ Styles and Omos at ringside, watching the action closely.

Riddle picked up the win for RK-Bro when he successfully pinned MVP after a Floating Bro. However, Lashley was not done as he tried to attack Riddle after the match. But Orton intercepted Lashley and dropped the WWE Champion with an RKO.

This week on RAW, Bobby Lashley and MVP inserted themselves into the tag team turmoil. They emerged victoriously and earned the right to challenge RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships on next week's episode.

RK-Bro were at ringside for the tag team turmoil

Riddle and Randy Orton opened the show this week, with the latter declaring that RK-Bro is the most destructive team in WWE. The duo then took seats at ringside to witness the tag team turmoil.

Riddle and Randy Orton watched keenly as Bobby Lashley and MVP eventually won the contest. But even before the latter team could celebrate their latest victory, Lashley was choke-slammed by Omos. The misery continued for the WWE Champion as he received an RKO from Orton for the second week in a row.

Tensions will be at an all-time high next week on RAW as Bobby Lashley and MVP look to capture the tag team titles from RK-Bro.

The situation is further complicated by the impending singles clash between Randy Orton and Lashley, as it was recently announced that both stars will fight for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules on September 26th.

