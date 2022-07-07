"We knew he was going to do something stupid every time" – Road Dogg on backstage reaction to WWE Legend's in-ring work (Exclusive)

Road Dogg opened up about the backstage reaction to Mick Foley's in-ring style. He specifically spoke about The Hardcore Legend's iconic WWE Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker.

Foley was always known to be incredibly fearless in the squared circle. He volunteered to be tossed off the cage on June 28, 1998, at King of the Ring.

While the locker room was aware of the precautions taken during the risky spot, Road Dogg said people backstage were legitimately concerned about Foley's well-being. Foley had a reputation for pushing the limits, and other wrestlers expected the former WWE Champion to perform dangerous spots during his matches.

Fans often forget that the WWE Hall of Famer took two nasty bumps against The Undertaker nearly 24 years ago. Road Dogg said Foley being chokeslammed through the cage panel looked more painful than his ringside table bump.

Here's what the tag team legend had to say on this week's The Wrestling Outlaws episode:

"We knew the precautions that were taken but still, no matter what, this man is going to fly off of this. Was this the one where he flew through it to the ground or out over and into the table? Because the worst one to me was when he went through the fence and hit the mat," recalled Road Dogg. "But, either one, we always knew, well, this might be the one, you know what I mean? It was different from watching a car crash because you care about the guy driving. We knew he was going to do something stupid every time, and we'd look forward to it, but yet we were holding our breath and crossing our fingers and hoping he'd come out of it alright." (from 3:00 to 4:00)

Mick Foley's legendary Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker

The clash between the WWE legends is considered the most excellent Hell in a Cell match in history, and for a good reason. Fans knew they were in for a special match when Mick Foley climbed up the cage as soon as he made his entrance.

The Undertaker followed his rival to the top, and they brawled until Foley was thrown onto the Spanish announcer's table. Several medical personnel rushed out to check on Foley, motionless under the rubble, as Jim Ross made a few memorable calls on the microphone.

Astonishingly enough, Foley ditched the stretcher and was hell-bent on continuing the match. He once again went up the cage. Foley experienced another nasty landing as he was chokeslammed through the cell roof onto the ring mat.

The second bump was reportedly unplanned, and Foley was legitimately knocked out for a while as a steel chair dropped on his head after the fall. Foley shockingly proceeded to complete the match. The Deadman eventually won following a Tombstone Piledriver.

Mick Foley put his body on the line and cemented his position as one of the toughest men in WWE.

