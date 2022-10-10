"Don’t you hold back" - WWE Hall of Famer claims Vince McMahon was busted open the hard way by Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens didn't take it easy on Vince McMahon when they had their confrontation on SmackDown in 2017.

Heading into Hell in a Cell 2017, Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon had a shocking confrontation to end an episode of SmackDown. Owens headbutted Mr. McMahon in the face and busted him open in the process. KO added insult to injury by hitting McMahon with a frog splash off the top rope afterward.

On the latest episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know? Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jesse James spoke about the night Kevin Owens cracked Vince McMahon in the face with a headbutt and made him bleed on SmackDown:

"For one, I'm 95% sure it was a hard way," Road Dogg said. "If it wasn't a hard-way, nobody knew but those two. That's the truth because we all pooped our pants when that happened. We knew he was going to head-butt him and we knew Vince had probably told him 'don't you hold back,' I'm sure, that's his character, his real human character."

Oh...You Didn't Know Podcast @youdidntknowpod Dogg and Casio discuss Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, as well as the Usos vs. New Day in a Hell in a Cell! Plus, Dogg's thoughts on Jinder Mahal as champion, the Fashion Files, and much more!



Road Dogg says the blood between Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon wasn't planned

As far as the blood was concerned, Road Dogg confirmed that it wasn't planned.

James stated they chose to film the blood because they knew they could edit it out or change the video color to black and white later on if they needed to do so:

"It was not planned. What we did was shoot the blood knowing that we may be on the masters that went out everywhere else, we could edit that out, or we could also turn the film into black and white if we wanted to use it going forward," Road Dogg said. "It was an on-the-spot decision to shoot that and again, that's from my vantage point from where I was sitting, the only person that usually sat next to me was Vince and he was in the ring so maybe secrets were kept and talked about that I wasn't aware of but that's my recollection of the night." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN #SDLive Kevin Owens beating up Vince McMahon and busting him open. Shocking. Vince doesn't do that for many. Must think highly of him. #WWE Kevin Owens beating up Vince McMahon and busting him open. Shocking. Vince doesn't do that for many. Must think highly of him. #WWE #SDLive

What do you make of Road Dogg's comments? Are you surprised to hear that Kevin Owens busted open Vince McMahon the hard way? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

