Road Dogg comments on "tape" before Hell In A Cell opening match

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg took to social media to share his thoughts on the pre-match package before Hell In A Cell's opening contest.

The opening match of WWE's latest premium live event featured RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair defending against former champion Becky Lynch and the Empress of Tomorrow Asuka. Belair came out on top of the contest, throwing Lynch out of the ring after Big Tim Becks had hit a Manhandle Slam on Asuka. Belair managed to get a sneaky cover on The Empress for the three-count to retain her title.

However, the match took a while to get going, given WWE's decision to run a ten-minute video package before the opening bell. WWE legend and former producer Brian G. James gave his thoughts on the package, criticizing it for being too long. He wrote:

"Way too much tape. Bell should’ve rung 10 mins ago" Road Dogg wrote.

Dogg most recently worked for WWE in a backstage capacity at the Performance Center, where he taught promo classes between 2019 and 2022.

What did fans have to say about Road Dogg's tweet?

Members of the WWE Universe have also taken to social media to share their thoughts with Road Dogg. One fan shared a gif from the film Men In Black, joking that WWE doesn't trust their audience's memory.

Andy @WWELiteBrite @BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Always feel like Vince thinks his audience has amnesia sometimes. @BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Always feel like Vince thinks his audience has amnesia sometimes. https://t.co/PkS4k7jC6e

Another noted that WWE had already run the package on the pre-show.

Robby Vegas @Robby_Vegas_ @BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Seems to be pretty common lately #HIAC we’ve all seen all of this 1000 times and the tape during the pre show too…. Just wrestle @BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Seems to be pretty common lately #HIAC we’ve all seen all of this 1000 times and the tape during the pre show too…. Just wrestle

A fan suggested the company was killing time because Cody Rhodes' injury may affect the main event.

One fan certainly didn't hold back, comparing the show to American Idol.

A long-time fan even mentioned that WWE's alleged over-production had become too much for him.

Wade Conrad @Pillman9mm @BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod As a long time fan, the entrances, video packages, costumes etc today are too elaborate and drawn out for my liking. I realize you gotta build hype, but the presentation goes overboard for me. @BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod As a long time fan, the entrances, video packages, costumes etc today are too elaborate and drawn out for my liking. I realize you gotta build hype, but the presentation goes overboard for me.

It's interesting to see what former in-ring stars and fans alike think of WWE's current booking. You can read more about D-O-Double-G by clicking right here.

