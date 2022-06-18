Road Dogg comments on "top-tier" WWE Superstars regularly watching AEW shows (Exclusive)

"Road Dogg" Brian James revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast that many people in WWE regularly tune in to watch AEW programming.

The tag team legend spent several years on the writing team and admitted that top-tier talent and executives might be keeping track of AEW from a competitive standpoint.

Road Dogg, however, wasn't against having more alternatives in pro wrestling as it provides talent and personnel with more work opportunities.

The Hall of Famer noted that he has many friends in the business who might not get a chance to join WWE but can find a spot in AEW and other companies:

"Yeah. So look, I honestly don't know how many people watch it for competitive purposes. Like for me, even when I was in the office, per say, I still had a ton of friends and people that are in the industry and that you want to have the opportunity to work, you want them to have a place to work if they can't work for you." (from 8:35 to 9:07)

Regarding talent, Road Dogg said that the "boys and girls" aren't focused on the rivalry between AEW and WWE as they are too busy chasing their dreams.

While fans are serious about the battle between WWE and AEW, members of either locker room have a completely different mindset, as Road Dogg explained below:

"So I think it's a lot less competitive for the boys than it is for arguably some of the either real top-tier talent on into the executive vice presidents and so forth who are watching maybe with a competitive eye. I think the boys and the girls are just boys and girls, and they're chasing their dream and getting paid for doing it. I don't think it's as competitive in the minds of the talent. I'll leave it at that." (from 9:09 to 9:32)

The boys are always rooting for each other: Former WWE writer Vince Russo

Vince Russo agreed with Road Dogg's comments and spoke about how Kevin Nash and Scott Hall interacted with their WWE buddies during the duo's WCW run.

The former writer said that wrestlers genuinely look out for each other despite being in different organizations. Russo added that the situation is still the same amongst present-day talents:

"That goes back to the DX invasion, bro, Brian. I mean, Kevin and Scott are waiting in the building for their friends to come. I mean, seriously, it has always been that way. The boys are always rooting for each other, bro." (from 9:38 to 10:00)

