"Conversation wasn't as welcomed under the last regime" - Road Dogg compares the former and current WWE executive regimes

WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James believes that superstars in the company are more creatively comfortable under the new regime as compared to the old one.

Vince McMahon's four-decade-long control over WWE ended when, in June, he retired from all positions in the company. He was replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs, while his Head of Creative duties went to Triple H.

After assuming command, the new regime set out to make executive changes in the company. One of them was bringing James back into the the promotion and replacing Jeff Jarrett with him as Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Speaking to Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, the six-time WWE Tag Team Champion compared the creative freedom given to superstars in the previous and current regimes.

“I do think there’s already a feeling of creativity is alive again. A lot of times individual creativity was squelched, due to the creative desires of the studio, I’ll say, rather than say the creative writing team. So it stifled a lot of individual creativity, but I believe the conversation should be had with all who are wrestlers or creative about wrestling going forward, about how we can make it the best. I feel like that conversation wasn’t as welcomed under the last regime as it is under this regime, and I believe this regime just knows about collaboration.” [h/t Fightful]

Road Dogg elaborates on why WWE Superstars are more creatively comfortable now

In the same interview, Road Dogg explained why WWE Superstars, especially those brought up via NXT, are now more creatively comfortable.

From his time as Creative Director of Character Development in NXT back in the day, the DX member explained how superstars got their teeth sunk into a name and character in the developmental brand, only to be rebranded as soon as they came to the main roster.

He then claimed that the the backstage feeling now is that these superstars will not change much, so they will be more comfortable working with the character they are familiar with.

"I know that from just having conversations with several of them, it's going to feel really good. Several people, several talents are going to prosper. Because we're going to go back to old names, we're going to go back to old characters, you're going to see people get more comfortable with delivering their act because it's closer to who they are. I think that's where we'll be going in the future." [h/t Fightful]

Letting NXT Superstars bring the gimmick that worked in the developmental brand to WWE's main roster is one way the company can avoid the pitfalls they have faced with talent call-ups.

