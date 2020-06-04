Road Dogg describes how the WWE writers' room is a 'cut-throat environment

The WWE writers' room can apparently be a really inhospitable environment.

Road Dogg described how he got into the creative side of things in WWE.

Triple H and Road Dogg

Road Dogg is known for being one of the top WWE Hall of Famers who made his name as a part of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws during the height of the Attitude Era. Now, however, Road Dogg spends far more time in the producers' and writers' rooms in WWE, where he is a part of the creative system.

Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer was on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he talked about how tense it can get in the WWE writers' room with Vince McMahon.

Road Dogg reveals how he got added to the creative team in WWE

The WWE creative team is one of the most important parts of the company, as they help to visualize and look after the future of the company, making decisions about storylines and different Superstars, regarding how to portray them in front of the WWE Universe.

Road Dogg revealed that when he got a chance, he was made a producer first in WWE. It was in the WWE producers' room when he was vocalizing his ideas, that he said Triple H and Vince McMahon recognized that he could be a good part of the creative side of things as well.

"What I do bring to the table today is just a knowledge of television and a vision, and I'm not scared to tell you that vision."

"I'm not scared to say my idea out loud, and a lot of people are, especially in that environment, it's pretty cut-throat in that producer's room and that writer's room. I got a chance, I think Vince saw that, I think Hunter saw that, I think a lot of people saw that and said that 'Hey, maybe he should be on the creative side and not just a producer.'"

He revealed that he had an advantage over others in the room, as he was not afraid to let people know what he thought and what his ideas about different storylines were. He went on to say that the environment in the room was always rather tense and cut-throat