"I was on dope the whole time"- Road Dogg details performing different roles in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Road Dogg (aka Brian James) revealed that being a writer was much more stressful than performing as a wrestler.

The former Intercontinental Champion worked as a producer and writer for the SmackDown team after wrestling his final match in 2015. He reportedly resigned from the post after WrestleMania 35 and settled into a new position at the WWE Performance Center before leaving the company in January this year.

The wrestling veteran recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, where he disclosed the reasons why working as a writer on SmackDown was much more stressful than being in the squared circle:

"I'll give you a couple of reasons for that. One, I was on dope the whole time. I was high. I don't remember the 90s because I was in my active addiction. Having said that, I am 11 years sober. I don't live like that anymore. I don't have to live that way."

He continued:

"I only had to perform one segment, my one match. In writing SmackDown, I was the writer and so while I could thought I could tell a good story, I needed those guys. I needed to lean on them and they needed me for the wrestling part of it. So when we wrote a show, I would act it out in my head, and then I would pitch it that way to Vince, and nine times out of ten, he would accept it and sometimes he just wouldn't. But man, no doubt about it, performing was the easy part. Even when I went back in 2014 with Billy [Gunn], performing was the easy part." (From 1:23 to 2:38)

Road Dogg became the WWE Tag Team Champion in 2014

Road Dogg returned to his old hunting ground in 2011 to induct his father, "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, into the company's Hall of Fame. Shortly after that, he returned to the squared circle as he participated in the Royal Rumble match.

He soon reunited with his former partner Billy Gunn as the duo became active members of the tag team division. They also defeated Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes to capture the WWE Tag Team titles in 2014 before dropping them to The Usos.

The veteran was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

