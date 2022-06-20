"That was not me" – Road Dogg opens up on playing a manager in a reality show for WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Road Dogg Brian James recently spoke about playing an on-screen manager on Total Divas.

Road Dogg is a bonafide Hall of Famer and a six-time tag team champion in the company. He, along with Billy Gunn, formed the New Age Outlaws, one of the most popular tag teams during the Attitude Era. The duo joined hands with Triple H and Chyna to form the new DX, and they became part of some unforgettable angles.

James appeared on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast to discuss his guest appearances on WWE's reality TV show Total Divas. The wrestling veteran suggested that he was asked to play something that he was not. He clarified that it was not his real self on the show.

"Look I was forced to kinda handle everything like that. You're right, that was not me. And this is. Just a dumb redneck, took too many chair shots. That's all," said Road Dogg. (From 5:23 - 5:37)

Road Dogg Brain James was the head writer for WWE SmackDown

James' final title reign came in 2014 when he won the Tag Team Championships with Billy Gunn at the Royal Rumble kickoff show. They defeated Cody Rhodes and Goldust for the titles, and the duo later dropped the titles to The Usos.

Apart from his very successful in-ring career, James had a long stint with the company behind the scenes. He worked as a producer and a writer for several years. In 2018, he was promoted to one of the lead writers for SmackDown.

James started working at the Performance Center in May 2019, and he remained in this role until his release in early 2022. It will be interesting to see the Hall of Famer's future holds.

