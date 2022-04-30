“They were going to pay a million dollars to have a match” — WWE Hall of Famer talks about teasing a match with DX

Former WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about having a match with DX while working for TNA.

Brian James (a.k.a) Road Dogg is one-half of the New Age Outlaws. The duo rose to prominence during their days in the Attitude Era, where they frequently aligned themselves with DX. During the duo's time in TNA, they constantly called out the group in the hopes of having an inter-promotional match.

On the latest episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know Podcast, James opened up about why they fired shots at DX while working for TNA:

“What I’ve been told, and to this day, I don’t know if it is any different, [WWE] was going to give a million dollars if we would have a match with those guys. They were going to pay a million dollars to have a match... I think Dixie was down, there were a million dollars on the line... All that may be phony baloney, and I was behind the scenes so I don’t know the truth but that’s what they told me.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Unfortunately, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn's dreams didn't come true as WWE never had that inter-promotional match with TNA. In 2014, the duo made their return to WWE where they won their final WWE Tag Team Championship.

Road Dogg opened up about the second DX reunion

While Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were busy with their first outing with TNA Wrestling, Triple H and Shawn Michaels reunited on WWE RAW to fight against The McMahons. Even after multiple teases, the members of the group never got to collide in a WWE ring.

Although the duo were battling addiction, on the same podcast, they went on to narrate their reaction to missing the group's second outing:

“To be honest, yes it did, but I want to be perfectly clear, it pissed off a couple of guys that were in active addiction. It was a couple of guys whose egos got out of control, and we thought we were bigger than the business and we thought, how dare they fire us... At the time, those feelings were real and I would’ve fought either one of them if they would’ve shown up somewhere. That’s just how we rolled, I would’ve fought them at the time.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Fortunately, both the members of The New Age Outlaws are doing much better. Billy Gunn is signed with AEW and working with The Gunn Club. Meanwhile, Road Dogg worked with WWE between 2014 to 2022 in various roles.

