"They kind of messed with his drinking" – Road Dogg did not like how WWE booked a former US Champion

'Road Dogg' Brian James feels WWE did not appropriately manage Jeff Hardy's substance abuse storyline as it inadvertently increased the superstar's troubles with alcohol.

WWE has often chosen to highlight a wrestler's addiction-related issues in a storyline, with Jeff Hardy being involved in a similar angle in 2020 featuring Sheamus.

Road Dogg spoke at length about WWE's creative pattern on his podcast and recalled the company focussing on Road Warrior Hawk's drug addiction during the Attitude Era. The tag team legend stated that WWE did not do a good job handling both Hawk and Hardy's storylines:

"Looking back, I don't think they handled it the correct way with Hawk. But I do believe there is a way to do that, and I think they handled it recently with Jeff Hardy the wrong way, too; WWE did," said Road Dogg. "They kind of messed with his drinking and stuff rather than talk about how to support him and how to help somebody like that." (from 34:51 to 35:15)

Road Dogg is no stranger to substance abuse as he overcame his demons and has been sober for several years. The Hall of Famer said that booking on-screen angles with real-life elements is always a challenging job.

Brian James explained that the creative team needed to highlight the positives and showcase the success behind a superstar's battle against addiction:

"I agree with you 100 percent. I think people can relate, I being one of them. The tricky part is, my concern is, how do you outweigh the positive," added the wrestling legend. "You outweigh the positive with the negative, and so, how do you? You can have the heel go, 'You're an Alchy or whatever.' But you've got to see the guy overcoming his demons and being successful and doing all that." (from 35:33 to 36:00)

Road Dogg on why WWE books storylines based around a superstar's substance abuse issues

The former D-Generation X member clarified that despite the widespread criticism, WWE does have the right reasons for introducing stories about drugs and alcohol.

Road Dogg saw it as a Public Service Announcement from the promotion and noted that it was essential to send a message regarding the help available to addicts:

"They were always trying to do that, and I think it was for the right reasons. I think it was also to have kind of a storyline that was a PSA also about drinking and drugging, and there is a way out of that hole, you know what I mean? You can get help. There is help with you out there. I think that was what they were trying to show; I just don't know we went about it the right way." (from 34:21 to 34:42)

What are your opinions on storylines where the focal point is a talent's substance abuse problem? Let us know in the comments section below!

