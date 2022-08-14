Road Dogg hits back at criticism of WWE's newest faction (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg had his say on the recently-formed faction of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai and felt that the trio would do great together.

Bayley returned after being sidelined with an injury for over a year at SummerSlam 2022 and aligned herself with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The trio has been on a tear since their alliance and has become one of the top heel factions in the women's division.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt that as someone who didn't watch NXT, the company was making a bold assumption that fans would instantly care about Kai and Sky. He also expressed his doubts about them being paired with Bayley.

Road Dogg disagreed with Russo's criticism and stated that based on his experience of working with the women during their time in NXT, they are talented and are on The Role Model's level.

"I've worked with the other two girls [Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky] for three years. I know you don't know them now, but you will and both of their character and in-ring work are on Bayley's level if not higher. Dakota Kai, I saw her and Mia Yim have one of the best Last Woman Standing matches and Io Shirai [Iyo Sky] does some incredible stuff." [5:25 - 6:08]

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has worked with WWE and NXT as a writer and producer from 2014-2022. During this time, he has nurtured some of the talents in the developmental brand such as Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (f.k.a. Io Shirai).

Road Dogg believes that Bayley will be propped up and not dragged down

Speaking on the same episode of the podcast, Russo thought that Kai and Sky could drag down Bayley as she is seemingly a much bigger star than them.

While admitting that there is a possibility that the storyline will drag Bayley down, Road Dogg stated that, if done right, they will help "prop her up even more."

"You're right, I definitely think this has the potential to drag Bayley down, but these two girls can do it. If given the chance, they won't bring her down, they'll actually prop her up even more." [6:09 - 6:25]

The Hall of Famer has good reason to be optimistic. So far, Bayley, Kai, and Sky have been right in the mix with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

They also attacked an already-injured Becky Lynch a few weeks ago on RAW after the latter turned babyface. Following their antics, the faction will now take on the team of Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at Clash at the Castle.

After being put into a storyline with Bianca Belair, it remains to be seen whether The Role Model will vie for The EST's women's title in the near future.

