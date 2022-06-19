"He let me get away with a lot of c**p" – Six-time WWE Tag Champion discusses how Vince McMahon let him off for some slips ups (Exclusive)

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and DX member Road Dogg Brain James recently spoke about being let off by Vince McMahon on several occasions.

James gained popularity in WWE as part of the New Age Outlaws with Billy Gunn. The two held the tag team titles six times in their careers. They were also immortalized in the Hall of Fame Class of 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's new podcast, The Wrestling Outlaws, James mentioned that Vince let him get away with many pranks and mistakes because he was one of the boys.

He noted that he was bringing in good money for the company during the Attitude Era, and the boss was happy to look the other way when there were small slip-ups from his end.

Here's what Road Dogg had to say:

"In his defense, he let me get away with a lot of c**p because I was one of the boys. Because I made some money. I was in a group that made some money. So he let me get away with some c**p. People would always go, 'How do you get away with that?' I was like, 'don't know. I just say it.' Pray." (From 2:15 - 2:34)

You can watch the full video here:

Vince McMahon made an appearance on SmackDown

Mr. McMahon kicked off SmackDown this week at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

He reminded fans of the WWE adage "Then, Now, Forever" at the show's start. He stressed on the "Together" part of the tagline and welcomed fans to an exciting episode of the blue brand.

Earlier this week, the McMahon family patriarch made headlines with a Special Committee of Board members investigating an alleged misconduct case against him and John Laurinaitis.

In a press release, WWE announced that Mr. McMahon would step back from his role as CEO and Chairman of the company while retaining some of his roles as part of the creative.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether Vince McMahon does get reinstated at the helm of things in WWE.

