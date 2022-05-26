"I would love to do that" - Road Dogg is interested in two WWE roles

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, is open to returning to WWE in two on-air roles.

As an in-ring competitor, he is best known for his six WWE Tag Team Championship reigns alongside Billy Gunn. The Hall of Famer also worked as a writer and Performance Center coach before receiving his release in January.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, James told John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) that he would like to become a kickoff show panelist. He is also interested in attempting commentary.

“John, you go back and do those panels and stuff for the WWE, don’t you?” James said. “Pay-per-views and stuff? I would love to do that, not to try and take a gig away from you. It’s a different challenge. It’s something that I haven’t done. I’d love to do color commentary.” [37:13-37:36]

JBL currently appears alongside Booker T and Jerry Lawler on WWE premium live event kickoff show panels. The main-show build-up lasts one hour and usually features expert predictions, as well as one match.

Could Road Dogg return as a commentator?

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#SmackDown #RoadDogg

@BrianRDJames Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, Join us in wishing the Six Time Tag Team Champion of The Worlddddd, the #WWE Hall of Famer 'Road Dogg' Jesse James a very Happy Birthday! Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, Join us in wishing the Six Time Tag Team Champion of The Worlddddd, the #WWE Hall of Famer 'Road Dogg' Jesse James a very Happy Birthday!#SmackDown #RoadDogg@BrianRDJames https://t.co/yrZTEY5LlR

Byron Saxton and Corey Graves work as color commentators on RAW alongside lead announcer Jimmy Smith. On SmackDown, Michael Cole calls the in-ring action while Pat McAfee provides his opinions from the color commentary position.

Although he has never worked as a commentator, Brian James believes he has the skills to succeed in the role.

“I always thought I would be good at it,” James mentioned. “I don’t know what it entails, so I say it standing from afar without knowing the integral parts. I don’t know if I’d have people in my ear directing traffic. There’s a lot going on that I’m not privy to. So it makes me wonder, I can run my mouth, but could I do it while somebody’s [talking via a headset]?” [37:50-38:19]

James added that he is prepared to listen to commentary offers from any company, including AEW and WWE.

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry