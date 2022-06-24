"It was totally a joke" - Road Dogg explains how his iconic catchphrase originated from an inside joke with another WWE star (Exclusive)

Despite the renowned phrase "Oh you didn't know, you better call somebody" having popped crowds in venues worldwide, Road Dogg didn't coin it for the purpose of being used on televised shows. The origins of the catchphrase stem from an inside joke that the WWE Hall of Famer had with Brian Lee, also known as The "Fake Undertaker".

The phrase is a defining trait of Road Dogg's character and has been attached to his identity ever since his debut. The single-liner was also incorporated into his entrance music by Jim Johnston. Alongside, "Badass" Billy Gunn, Dogg often used it in his promos.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg was joined by Vince Russo and Dr Chris Featherstone to talk about the recent shifts in the landscape of sports entertainment. This, however, didn't stop the three from deviating a bit as they briefly discussed the origins of the phrase "Oh you didn't know, you better call somebody":

"It [originated] literally from me and Brian Lee - The Underfaker, you know what I mean. We were joking around and back then we used to say like 'You better page somebody.' 'Oh, you better fax somebody'. We were literally just messing around backstage and when Jim Johnston got that music, I said it once with no music and then I thought 'I'm gonna say that again. That felt cool'. It just so happened when we got the music, it fit perfectly. It was like it was meant to be. It was totally a joke and me trying to pop Brian Lee on a live event." [1:45 - 2:16]

Check out the full episode in the video below:

Vince Russo and Road Dogg on Brian Lee

Following the mention of Brian Lee, Russo made sure to praise him and highlighted his great mind for the business and his longlasting influence over some of the wrestlers backstage.

"Brian Lee is great. He was The Underfaker. He was Chainz of DOA fame so yeah he'd been around the business. He was with Slash and James Mitchell for a while. He had been around the business. He was the smoky mountain heavyweight champion for a long time" [2:28 - 2:45]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Watch out for the newest episode tonight as

@BrianRDJames @THEVinceRusso @chrisprolific The Wrestling Outlaws are back!Watch out for the newest episode tonight as #WWE Hall of Famer 'Road Dogg' Brian James, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discuss all the trending wrestling topics! The Wrestling Outlaws are back!Watch out for the newest episode tonight as #WWE Hall of Famer 'Road Dogg' Brian James, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discuss all the trending wrestling topics!@BrianRDJames @THEVinceRusso @chrisprolific https://t.co/wMf4stHS9H

Despite his release from WWE earlier this year, Road Dogg is an icon of the business and has certainly paved the way for the current generation of stars.

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far