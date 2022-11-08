Road Dogg praises WWE legend's sons for incredible "41-minute" performance on RAW

Road Dogg was full of praise for two superstars on the verge of breaking a WWE record. We're talking about none other than The Usos, who have to get past The New Day to break their record to become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

The Usos and The New Day had a confrontation in the first segment of RAW, with Matt Riddle also making his presence known. In what Road Dogg would praise as an incredible 41 minutes (from the opening segment to the match finish), The Usos held on along with Solo Sikoa to defeat Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Matt Riddle.

"The brothers pull it out! 41 mins of solid entertainment #wweraw @TheREALRIKISHI. I’m proud for you big dog," Road Dogg wrote.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa are the sons of Hall of Famer Rikishi. They belong to wrestling royalty, being a part of the Samoan dynasty as members of the Anoa'i Family.

While they have found great success, their run with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has elevated them into nearly unchartered territory.

Jimmy and Jey have sometimes gone under the radar despite their importance to The Bloodline story. The Usos will face The New Day this Friday on SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see if they can break the record.

