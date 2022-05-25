"We were literally detained" - Road Dogg recalls DX's "invasion" of the CNN Center

WWE backstage official and member of DX Road Dogg recently talked about the "invasion" that the stable launched at the CNN Center.

D-Generation X's invasion of WCW on 27 April, 1998 is one of the most iconic moments of Monday Night RAW. A moment that is a bit less remembered is when DX "invaded" the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, two weeks later. That building is the headquarters of TNT, the channel that hosted WCW.

On the latest episode of his "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast, Road Dogg claimed that WCW was prepared for the Triple H-led stable's antics and called law inforcement when the wrestlers showed up:

"I didn't know about that one until we were literally on a plane to get down there. I remember a lot of stuff about that because that one was scarier to me because there was a lot of law enforcement involved," said Road Dogg.

He went on to talk more about the situation and why he was quite scared at the time:

"I had a bunch of marijuana on me so we had that hidden in the van. The cops came. It was scary. I was scared at that time because I thought, 'Now we're poking the bear for real.' They called the cops on us and they detained us momentarily. We were literally detained. Not in a prison or a county jail, but we were detained. It got heated for a second." (H/T: Fightful)

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Road Dogg Recalls Being Detained When DX Went To CNN Center, Having Marijuana In The Van dlvr.it/SQzC8G Road Dogg Recalls Being Detained When DX Went To CNN Center, Having Marijuana In The Van dlvr.it/SQzC8G

The Hall of Famer later said that they were let go after making a small donation to the Atlanta Police Department.

DX's invasion of WCW is one of the most iconic moments in sports entertainment

DX "invaded" WCW when the stable was made up of Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn.

The group rode a "tank" (a camo-painted jeep) to the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia, where WCW was being broadcast on April 27, 1998. They then drove around the arena, engaging with fans and starting the chant "WCW sucks!"

Today, this segment is remembered as one of the most iconic moments of WWE's "Attitude Era" and was crucial in defining what direction the company would go in for the next four years. The moment also fleshed out the "raw and raunchy" attitude of DX.

What are your thoughts on this story? Sound off in the comments section below!

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Jacob Terrell