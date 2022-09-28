WWE Hall of Famer recalls pulling a disgusting prank on Arnold Schwarzenegger

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recalled how he and X-Pac pulled a disgusting prank on Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During the Attitude Era, D-Generation X was the most notorious group in all of professional wrestling. The group's crude and offensive antics often crossed the line on television or behind the curtain against fellow superstars.

In 2019, the group was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside several of its members, including Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Speaking on the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg recalled how he and X-Pac pulled a gross prank on Arnold Schwarzenegger:

“We walked into where D-Generation X normally dresses, and there was a sign on the door that said, ‘Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s locker room... It was early in the day when me and X-Pac arrived. So we might have pooped in the locker room and not flushed it. Look, we didn’t do anything bad. We pooped in the toilet, but we just didn’t flush it.” [H/T - ITR]

Fortunately for them, The Terminator never found out. Road Dogg recently returned to WWE after Triple H took charge of the creative division and became the Chief Content Officer of the company.

When did Arnold Schwarzenegger show up in WWE?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood with decades of work in the industry. The former Governor of California has won several awards in Olympic weightlifting and powerlifting contests.

In 1999, Schwarzenegger made his WWE debut when he appeared on SmackDown. The Terminator came to the show to promote his upcoming movie, End of Days.

During the show, he was seated with commentators where he commentated on a match between Steve Austin and Triple H. In the end, he assisted Austin by handing him a steel chair which allowed him to win.

After the match, Hunter tried to attack Schwarzenegger but the Governor fought back and laid him out. In 2015, Schwarzenegger was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his appearance on SmackDown.

