Road Dogg says that he and former WWE Intercontinental Champion did not always see eye to eye

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has revealed that he and his long-term teammate Billy Gunn butted heads in their early stages as a tag team.

During their time in D-Generation X and The New Age Outlaws, Dogg and Gunn captured tag team gold on seven occasions. The duo was one of the most decorated tag teams during WWE's Attitude Era.

Road Rogg recently revealed on his podcast, Oh…You Didn't Know that he and Billy Gunn didn't always see eye to eye. The duo's conflict of opinion caused a lot of friction during their early days as a tag team.

"Billy and I didn’t always see eye to eye, and sometimes we were even tag champions when that occurred. We started to get to know each other and talk to each other more. I still wouldn’t say we hung out with each other. Two totally different human beings." Road Dogg added: "The first night we roomed together he woke up and I was peeing in the air conditioner. I had partied a little too much and that was the story of my life to tell you the truth for a long time. That was our first night in a hotel room together, and it was the last night in a hotel room together for a really long time. We butted heads a lot." (H/T Ringside News)

WWE Network @WWENetwork The unthinkable happened when The New Age Outlaws EXPLODED on this day in 2000! wwe.me/sHoORt The unthinkable happened when The New Age Outlaws EXPLODED on this day in 2000! wwe.me/sHoORt https://t.co/FZ5O9poiVa

Although the New Age Outlaws may have shared some animosity backstage, it did not manifest in front of the crowd. The veteran pair is fondly remembered as one of the most entertaining acts of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Road Dogg on his WWE release

In recent years, a common occurrence within WWE has been the vast number of releases of superstars and backstage personnel.

Surprisingly, Road Dogg was one individual who fell victim to WWE's latest batch of releases. In January 2022, the Hall of Famer was released from his WWE contract. A few days later, the former producer took to Facebook to give an update regarding his release.

"Guys, I’m doing well and I thank you for all the love. I’m gonna take a few days for myself and process this. God is still on the throne and will provide. It’s just business!" H/T Facebook

Despite no longer working in WWE, Dogg continues to tweet his support for many of the superstars that he helped train in the company.

