Road Dogg reveals why NXT's Adam Cole isn't WWE Universal Champion yet

Adam Cole, Baby!

Adam Cole needs no introduction. Very few Superstars make such a stark impact on the fans, as Adam Cole has. Adam Cole is the current NXT Champion, and his name came up when Road Dogg was on the After The Bell podcast. Adam Cole has been NXT Champion for over a year now and WWE celebrated his reign recently.

On the podcast, Road Dogg spoke on a myriad of topics. Much of it was his backstage role in NXT and how he manages the Superstars on the show. Road Dogg said the following about Adam Cole,

“Adam Cole is the most professional and most talented. He gets it. He gets every aspect of it. He could cut a promo. He is one of the guys where you tell him I need you to do a minute, and that’s all you say to him. He gives you a minute of hiccupless verbiage that makes you go, ok, that was perfect, thank you, every single time. That’s Adam Cole in a nutshell. He’s also a great worker, he has a great psychology. If he was Karrion Kross’ size, he would be the Universal Champion right now, and if he wasn’t, I would be wondering why. That’s the kind of guy he is. That’s the kind of human he is.”

Adam Cole has created waves of appreciation for himself. WWE fans roar when his entrance music hits and he plays a considerable part in fans tuning in to watch NXT every Wednesday night. Adam Cole is set to defend his NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. This will be the last time that Dream gets a shot to challenge for the NXT gold as long as Adam Cole is Champion.

The NXT TakeOver: In Your House match card looks explosive with the following matches scheduled for the event.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai (Women's NXT Championship match)

Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel González

Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Championship match)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream (NXT Championship match)