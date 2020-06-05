Road Dogg reveals that he's pumped up for Karrion Kross' WWE future

Road Dogg was also blown away by this NXT Superstar's entrance.

Road Dogg believes Karrion Kross has a bright future in WWE.

Road Dogg knows a thing or two about entrances

Road Dogg was a part of one of the most loved entrances in WWE history, as part of the New Age Outlaws. Thus, it's interesting to note that even he is blown away by NXT star Karrion Kross's entrance.

In a clip of Corey Graves's After The Bell podcast shared by WWE on their Twitter handle, Dogg exclaimed how much he loved Kross's entrance, especially the part where the bird on the screen "encompasses" Kross and his wife, and on-screen manager, Scarlett Bordeaux. He went on to call the entrance a visual treat.

"Karrion Kross's entrance right now is the best thing in... It's the best. When She's standing in the dark, and that bird flies in and like, almost encompasses her, and then there he comes… Like, it's timing-critical and so visual. Man, that kind of thing is really fun for me."

Road Dogg feels Karrion Kross will be a main player in WWE

After Graves explained the amount of attention Kross's entrance garnered on social media, Dogg changed the topic and focussed on Karrion Kross' future in the company. From his words, it was easy to understand that Road Dogg has high hopes for the NXT star.

"He's a big dude, too. I mean, he's 6'4". He's gonna be a main player, man. He's gonna be a main player. I'm excited to see where he goes."

Road Dogg knows a thing or two about being successful in the realm of WWE. While never a World Champion, Road Dogg won the Hardcore and Intercontinental Championships once each. He shined far brighter in his tag team career, winning the Tag Team titles on six different occasions with Billy Gunn.

The New Age Outlaws surprisingly returned to WWE programming on March 4, 2013 episode of Raw and by January 2014, started appearing regularly after saving CM Punk from an assault by The Shield. The New Age Outlaws later turned heel and won the WWE Tag Team Championships and retained it for more than a month before losing them to The Usos.

Following Wrestlemania XXX, Road Dogg resumed his backstage role as a producer. He was one of the lead writers for Smackdown at one point in time before joining in a new role as a character development and promo teacher at the WWE Performance Center.