Road Dogg reveals Vince McMahon's reaction when he accused the WWE Chairman of being late

The D-Generation X member admits to regretting what he said in that moment to Vince McMahon.

Road Dogg telling Vince McMahon that he was late might not have been the best idea.

When Road Dogg became a part of the WWE creative team, he immediately faced an issue during his first call-in meeting with Vince McMahon. During his appearance on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, the New Age Outlaws member revealed what happened when he accused Vince McMahon of being late.

Road Dogg reveals what happened when he accused Vince McMahon of being late

Vince McMahon can be a rather intimidating presence in any room. As Road Dogg would later reveal, if he had been in the room, he might never have accused the WWE Chairman of being late, something that even the bravest person might balk at.

In the below video you can watch Road Dogg and Billy Gunn take out the Honky Tonk Man and form the New Age Outlaws.

Happy birthday to one half of The New Age Outlaws, @WWERoadDogg! pic.twitter.com/PVIuAf40No — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2018

Talking about the first time he was attending a WWE creative meeting over the phone, he admitted that he was then at his daughter's soft ball game, and Vince McMahon was three hours late. So when the WWE Chairman finally showed up and claimed that he was right on time, the former D-Generation X member said that McMahon was actually three hours late. He was greeted by silence from everyone else in the room, and Road Dogg said that he regretted saying that immediately.

"I was at my daughter's softball game, and it took so long for him to get on. He finally hopped on, I was not in the room, I was on the phone preoccupied, and he goes, 'Hahaha, right on time.' I said, 'Yeah, right on time if you're three hours late!' and not a peep was made on my phone call. I knew right then I should not have said that I immediately regretted saying that."

Going on to talk about how he would behave later, he went on to say that after that he realized that it was better to be in the room, so he could be in the atmosphere and react appropriately.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer did admit that when it came to Vince McMahon he crossed the line rather a lot even after that.

"Like that moment, many times I went one step too far."

Currently, Road Dogg works with Triple H together and helps to direct the creative team for NXT.