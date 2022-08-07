Road Dogg says former WWE Champion wasn't capable of working with Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently expressed that former world champion Jinder Mahal was not capable of working with then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

At Survivor Series 2017, Lesnar was slated to face then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Champion vs. Champion match. However, the match never materialized as The Modern Day Maharaja lost his title to AJ Styles a few days ahead of the pay-per-view, ending a 170-day reign for Mahal.

Road Dogg was asked by Vince Russo whether Mahal was capable of working with The Beast Incarnate on the latest episode of Sporskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast. The Hall of Famer expressed that he didn't think Jinder Mahal was capable of working with Brock Lesnar.

"I don't think so [whether Mahal being capable with Lesnar]. Brock's [Lesnar] on another level. I don't know if he's on another level where he could carry a Jinder Mahal title match and make it look competitive. I don't think Jinder could do it. I honestly think it was a summer experiment. And when Brock came back and said, 'Ok, now we're gonna -,' what were we going to do? We were going to do whatever we wanted until Brock comes back and we'll have somebody to work with and have a main event title match." [1:29 - 2:04]

Brock Lesnar would have a confrontation with Jinder Mahal a year later

The following year in 2018, Jinder Mahal was the first superstar to move to RAW in the WWE Superstar Shake-Up. Having just won the United States Title eight days prior, he would eventually lose it to Jeff Hardy.

However, Jinder Mahal would get to interact with Brock Lesnar later that year on RAW, reminding him that he was supposed to face him at Survivor Series. Lesnar quickly disposed of the former WWE Champion in a short segment.

Mahal is currently involved in a storyline on SmackDown against The Viking Raiders. He is also aligned with his fellow countryman Shanky.

It remains to be seen whether Mahal will get another shot at the world title in the future.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal somewhere down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

