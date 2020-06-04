Road Dogg shares what he learnt from Vince McMahon in the WWE

The After The Bell podcast was a lot of fun this week

Road Dogg is a WWE Hall Of Famer and learnt a thing or two from Vince McMahon

Road Dogg is grateful to the boss

Road Dogg is known for his stint in WWE as a part of not only the New Age Outlaws but also D-Generation X. Road Dogg currently works as a producer in WWE, playing a critical role in the NXT brand. Road Dogg is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and a WWE Hall Of Famer. He is also one of Triple H's closest friends.

Road Dogg on learning from Vince McMahon in WWE

Road Dogg was a gues on a recent episode of the After The Bell podcast that is hosted by Corey Greaves. The WWE Hall Of Famer dove into many topics during the almost sixty minute conversation. When asked about his management role and how he approaches it, Dogg said the following,

"One of my faults and attributes is that I listen to other people and I all the time think that if their idea is better than mine, I will always go with their idea. And that's something I actually learned from Vince McMahon. He said that even if their idea isn't as good as yours, but it gets you to the same place, let them have their way. That's a people lesson thing and Vince has taught me so much about stuff like that."

Road Dogg has had the privilege of performing for the WWE as well as transitioning into a backstage management position. He has witnessed both ends of the spectrum and surely knows what its like in the boots of a Superstar when management has given you a role to play.

Road Dogg still makes sporadic appearances in the ring and never fails to impress us. Him and Billy Gunn have given us great memories as The New Age Outlaws. The former Tag Team Champion brings with him a lot of knowledge about the wrestling business and is a huge asset to the company.

The New Age Outlaws had their final run as WWE Tag Team Champions in 2014, beating the Rhodes Brothers at the Royal Rumble PPV. They were defeated less than two months later by The Usos.