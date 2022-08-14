Road Dogg on why Triple H won't let current RAW storyline fail (Exclusive)

Triple H is now the head of creative on the WWE main roster, and it has been an exciting few weeks for fans. Under the new regime, there is expected to be a big shift in the creative direction, and that is exactly what we're seeing with fresh storylines, pushes, and returns. WWE legend Road Dogg revealed why The Game won't let a major storyline involving Bayley and Bianca Belair fail.

One of the biggest storylines in WWE involves RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and the recently returned Bayley. The latter has been aligned with newcomers Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, while the RAW Women's Champion has aligned herself with the likes of Asuka and Alexa Bliss. At Clash at the Castle, there will be a six-woman tag team match between the babyfaces and the heels.

Dr. Chris Featherstone pointed out to Road Dogg on The Wrestling Outlaws about how badly WWE has handled past female factions such as Absolution, Team BAD, The Riott Squad, etc. However, the WWE legend said that we could see the back story of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky playing out in the next few weeks:

"I think you haven't seen it yet. Sometimes, the physicality starts the story. Sometimes it's in the middle or the end, but maybe this time they show up and you hear the backstory in the coming weeks, I don't know." (9:15-9:31)

Road Dogg fully believes that Triple H will do things differently as compared to the previous regime:

"I think Hunter will do it differently. This was his idea, and he won't let it fall through the cracks." (9:45-9:51)

Triple H essentially approved a rejected storyline

It's important to note that in the context of this storyline, Triple H approved of a rejected idea. Bayley reportedly pitched the faction last year but was turned down by Vince McMahon.

A second attempt at pitching the story post-retirement was met with a positive response, and The Game would go out of his way by re-signing Dakota Kai and pairing her alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky.

It's one of The Game's first big storylines as the head of WWE creative, so it will be more important than ever.

