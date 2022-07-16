"Surrounded by a bunch of dudes" – Road Dogg on his experience working with WWE Hall of Famer's wife (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James recently spoke about collaborating with Dana Warrior on the WWE creative team.

Dana Warrior was the wife of former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior. She is currently contracted to the company as an Ambassador, and also works as part of the creative team.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, James mentioned that Dana was special since she brought sensitivity to the meetings. The former DX member revealed that her ideas often reined them in on several topics and gave them a sense of what would look good on TV, especially for women.

"It was great. Look, she realized, 'I don't bring a whole lot to the table', but she did bring a crucial element to that table which was being a woman, said James. We had that table surrounded by a bunch of dudes who have no sensitivity at all and we needed somebody to go, 'Hey you can't say that. She can't be called that.' So she brought that to the table. It was advantageous for us at that time." (From 1:21 - 1:50)

Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2014

Hailing from parts unknown, The Ultimate Warrior was one of the biggest stars of wrestling's golden era. His win against Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI in the Toronto SkyDome cemented him as one of the top babyfaces in the company.

While Warrior may have had his ups and downs with the company, he returned to WWE in 2014. The charismatic superstar headlined the Hall of Fame Class of 2014 on April 6 that year. However, he passed away just three days after his induction.

Michael Paletta @MichaelPaletta3 Days after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, The Ultimate Warrior, passed away on this date in 2014. Warrior was a 2 time Intercontinental Champion, and a WWF World champion defeating Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania VI in 1990. Days after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, The Ultimate Warrior, passed away on this date in 2014. Warrior was a 2 time Intercontinental Champion, and a WWF World champion defeating Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania VI in 1990. https://t.co/JoWgD8G4xy

Since his demise, Dana has taken up a proactive role in the company and instituted the Warrior Award to honor the lives of people who operate with the same courage and tenacity as the Ultimate Warrior.

What do you think of Dana's contributions to the creative team? Let us know in the comments section below.

