"Don't expect me to give any props to the champion" – Road Dogg opens up on current title scene in WWE (Exclusive)   

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) recently spoke about the 24/7 Championship segments on RAW and compared it to the now-defunct Hardcore Title.

The 24/7 Championship was unveiled by Mick Foley in 2019 with the concept that it would be defended anytime, anywhere, as long as a referee was present to make the count. Dana Brooke is the current champion and has held the title for 22 days. This is her eighth reign with the belt.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Brian stated that the segments felt like missed opportunities. He, however, acknowledged that WWE sometimes puts on creative segments for the 24/7 Title.

He quoted that the PG direction of the current product mandated such angles on RAW. Here's what James had to say:

"It took the route everybody thought it needed to because of the softening of the product. I do think it is a wasted segment. But I do think they come up with some funny ways to do it. Every now and the, I pop and laught at them. That's what it is. Just don't expect me to give any props to the champion." (From 1:50 - 2:13)

Road Dogg feels the 24/7 angles cannot be compared to WWE's Attitude Era

During the same episode, James mentioned that many of the 24/7 segments were tame compared to the Attitude Era in WWE.

The former Hardcore Champion detailed that back in their time, they would go hard at each other and put on action-packed matches to grab the title.

"It was PG. So you're not gonna hit me in the head with a chair. You might put me through a table. We used to beat the c**p out of each other in those things. It was a serious bout. We used to get there early and set stuff up, walk around the arena and beat the fire out of each other," James said. (From 1:08 - 1:27)

James may be correct in pointing out that the current product should not be compared to the edgy Attitude Era. Do you agree with the Hall of Famer that the 24/7 segments are a waste of time on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

