"Legitimate question" - WWE Executive speculates why Finn Balor doesn't use his Demon King persona anymore (Exclusive)

Road Dogg recently shared his thoughts on why WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor doesn't showcase his Demon King persona anymore.

Demon King is one of the eeriest characters the global juggernaut has created in recent years. Balor's alter-ego became a fan favorite in NXT and the main roster, where it remained undefeated for a long time. So far, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns are the two performers who have defeated the Demon King.

However, since his loss to The Tribal Chief at Extreme Rules 2021, Balor's Demon King persona has seemingly disappeared from WWE's programming. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg explained why the global juggernaut might be wary of bringing The Demon King back.

The Senior Vice President of Live Events said the character comes with several "booking speedbumps," mainly if it requires losing a match.

"Look, I think one of the problems that arose is, can you beat The Demon? I think there are booking speedbumps in The Demon. If he's always The Demon, 'can he lose' is a legitimate question. And I guess he can if he's not supernatural. I think like Undertaker lost; it was horrible," said Road Dogg. (3:05 - 3:38)

Vince Russo on WWE lacking in good stories

Adding to Road Dogg's point, Russo stated that if there's a story in place to make up for it, anyone can be booked to lose a match.

The former WWE writer feels that the lack of good stories hurts the wrestling business. He claimed that clean finishes could be conveniently avoided if there were intriguing narratives.

"You can always beat somebody Brian, when there is a story. That's why I think the lack of stories really hurt the business because so many people are losing clean, but if you have a good story there, you don't need a clean finish," said Vince Russo (3:38 - 3:56)

Since Finn Balor has his own sinister stable Judgment Day on RAW, it's safe to assume the chances of Demon King returning are slim at best.

