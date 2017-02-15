WWE News: Road Warrior Animal apologises after going on racist rant over Grammys

Road Warrior Animal was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 as a part of the legendary tag team, the Road Warriors.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 15 Feb 2017, 10:11 IST

Road Warrior Animal comes from an era where racial slurs were acceptable

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Joe Laurinaitis, popularly known as Road Warrior Animal recently took to his Facebook page to let his feelings known about the various political statements that were made at the Grammys by the Hip-Hop group, A Tribe Called Quest.

The rant ended up turning into a racist rant that slammed people of colour. The following day, after realising his mistake, Animal issued an apology for his rant which is now deleted from his page.

Here’s an excerpt from the said apology:

“I am a realist I should’ve should’ve chosen my words more wisely for that I apologize. I feel horrible for hurting anyones feelings. I have nothing against people of colour, I have nothing against people of Muslim faith, I have nothing against people of Mexico, I have nothing against anybody. I was just making a statement about a song that I did not like that’s all.”

In case you didn’t know...

The 59th edition of Grammy Award Ceremony was held on February the 12th at Staples Center, Los Angeles, California. Amongst the performances that glorified the mega event, some blatant political statements were made that were aimed at President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Also read: WWE News: ‘Road Warrior’ Animal on why The New Day are special, The Ascension being compared to him and Hawk

The not-so-subtle jibes came from the Hip-Hop group, A Tribe Called Quest, after they took the stage along with Busta Rhymes to slam the President of United States of America.

The comment made by the group did not go down well with the Hall of Famer, as he took to Facebook to let his feelings known.

“Once again Rappers ruin the Grammys with that stupid song with words like resist and no one can tell you what to do. Having people of color Muslim and Mexican come on stage, are you that stupid and can not see that where all the drugs are coming from the southern borders or all the Radical Islamic that promote death to America? Really well legends it’s your relative using those drugs is getting killed by terrorists then you will get it. Insulting performance!”

The heart of the matter

The comments made by Animal resulted in a worldwide backlash as people flocked to his page criticising him for his inappropriate remarks.

Animal soon realised the consequences of his actions and deleted the controversial post before issuing a public apology the very next day.

What’s next?

Joe Laurinaitis is the brother of John Laurinaitis, who is employed by the WWE as an on-air personality. Joe, himself, is currently a part of a lawsuit against the WWE.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While the statement issued by Laurinaitis was inappropriate in nature, his change of heart did subdue some angry fans. The Hall of Famer presented his anger in the wrong way and we hope he has learnt a valuable lesson from this unfortunate incident.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com