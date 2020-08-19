Road Warrior Animal reveals his idea about a "Temple of Doom" match (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal recently joined Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone for a live Facebook chat session where he discussed various things and answered the questions of his fans. While answering a question about NXT's WarGames match, Animal revealed an interesting idea that he gave about a "Temple of Doom" match.

You can check out the entire session with Animal here.

Road Warrior Animal on a "Temple of Doom" match

"I like the WarGames. And I'm anxious to see what this new match Temple of Doom is gonna be. You know I gave an idea years ago to Kevin Sullivan and Jim Crockett. I said, man why wouldn't we do the Temple of Doom, we are the Legion of Doom. Let's do a Temple of Doom match where you are hanging things like two or three stories up and you got these bungies tied to you. And you go and you jump and the bungies just extend enough where you go to the other side and there's a hanging bat. Now you got a bat in your hand as you swing it on the bungies as you're in the air. And you also unhook yourself on the bungie on the mat too. And whole bunch of different gimmicks hanging up on the fence at different spots. Even on the top ceiling, you go jump up and down on the bungie until it pulls you all over to the top. You grab the top, you unhook whatever like a hammer or something."

Road Warrior Animal signed with WWF in 1990. He also made appearances for WCW and later for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling before coming back to WWE. In July 2012, Animal returned on the 1000th episode of RAW to help Lita squash Heath Slater. He is a three-time Tag Team Champion in WWE/WWF and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

The idea of a Temple of Doom match does sound very interesting and it is to be seen whether WWE or NXT will have something like that in the years to come.

If you use any part of quotes from this article, please give an h/t to Sportskeeda. Stay tuned for further news and updates!