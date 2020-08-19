Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone was recently joined by WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal for a live Facebook session, where he discussed various things and answered many questions from his fans. Sportskeeda's Greg Bush asked Animal about his thought on NXT bringing back the WarGames match.

Have you checked out any of the WarGames matches in NXT? What do you think of Triple H bringing it back?

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he loved the NXT women's WarGames match, before mentioning what he would like to see someone do.

"You know, women's WarGames was freaking awesome. I thought it was a great match. I like the idea, the WarGames is a good deal. I would really like to see someone take control and do what Hawk and I did. Go flying tackle across both rings. I mean people don't realize that was about 6-8 feet in the air we were flying."

You can check out the entire session with Road Warrior Animal here.

NXT WarGames has been a massive hit

NXT brought back the classic match type from NWA and WCW of WarGames in 2017 and had the first NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November 2017. The match and the entire show was loved by the fans and it even won the "NXT TakeOver of the Year" at the NXT Year-End Awards.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames has since become a yearly show for the Black and Gold brand of WWE, with it taking place in 2018 and 2019 as well. With all the uncertainties currently, it is to be seen whether WWE will bring back the WarGames this year or not.

