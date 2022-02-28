Rob Gronkowski was panicking during WrestleMania spot says former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (f.k.a Mojo Rawley) has spoken about a real incident at WrestleMania 33 with Rob Gronkowski and a WWE security guard.

The moment in question was back in 2017 at WrestleMania during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Rawley's real-life friend and 4 time Superbowl Champion Rob Gronkowski was set to get physically involved in the match to aid Mojo.

However, before the show, WWE's security team was not told about Gronk's involvement in the match. Speaking on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Mojo spoke of the panick that came across Gronkowski's face when he was stopped by security on his way to the ring.

“In rehearsals, we tried hard to limit as many people as possible to who actually knew what was coming. And somehow, no one buzzed security. So, we get to the spot and I’m laying on the ground and Rob steps over and comes charging up and Lisa (the security guard) jacked his ass up. And I know Rob, so I saw Rob’s face when it happened, and I was like, he has no idea what to do right now. That is his legitimate, confused shocked face. Not trying to sell, like he is kind of panicking right now because he can’t pivot. We’re trained to pivot." said Mojo. H/T Ringside News

Gronkowski and security would later get on the same page, leading to the NFL star getting in the ring to help Rawley win the battle royal.

Rob Gronkowski won Championship gold at WrestleMania

Due to the emergence of COVID-19, WrestleMania 36 was one of the strangest events WWE had ever put out. The event featured no crowd and an empty performance center being used to host the event as opposed to the usual jam-packed stadium.

During the event, Rob Gronkowski, who was the host of Mania that year, got involved physically with a group of superstars vying to win the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Rob Gronkowksi would go on to win the WWE 24/7 Championship, taking the title from his good friend Mojo Rawley in the process.

Edited by Pratik Singh