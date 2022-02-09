Rob Van Dam reacts to fans getting tired of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam has adjudged Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's feud as the best storyline of 2021, and he made the pick amongst some stiff competition from AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

RVD needed a moment to choose from the six nominees for 'Storyline of the Year' in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and he had a tough choice to make, as you can view below:

Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega from AEW

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan from WWE

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar from WWE

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker from WWE

Edge vs. Seth Rollins from WWE

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazo from IMPACT Wrestling

The WWE Hall of Famer eventually favored Reigns and Lesnar's rivalry and even addressed fans possibly getting tired of seeing the two superstars getting pushed.

RVD said that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was a match that fans still wanted to see irrespective of their equation with the audience.

"Well, I think that the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (storyline) has everything about it that just sounds big, extravagant, everything, you know, 'boom, in your face.' That's a match, I think, whether people like Roman or they are tired of seeing Roman, and even the same thing with Brock,'' revealed RVD. ''Some people, fans might think, you know, that they get tired of him, you know, (Brock) getting all the good shots, best money, best job, whatever. I think regardless, people want to see those two guys fight." [from 18:49 onwards]

Rob Van Dam feels Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are a step above the entire WWE roster

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are currently two of the biggest draws in the WWE, and RVD believes no other superstar can match their level in terms of star power.

RVD acknowledged that Reigns and Lesnar could already be considered legends as they have been top guys in the business for several years.

"They are both main eventers that draw a lot of money, sell a lot of tickets apiece. I don't know for sure if anyone else can fit that category because those two guys are just about as top as a guy can get unless you stay on top for years and stand out and become a legend, which I'm sure those two guys will if you don't consider them legends already. But yeah, they are top of the food chain. That's money right there," admitted Rob Van Dam.

Do you agree with RVD's comments on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section.

