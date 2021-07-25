Robbie Eagles makes history by winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Grand Slam

At NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, Robbie Eagles made history by capturing the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. The first title change to occur on the night saw Eagles submit El Desperado to win the belt.

In doing so, Robbie Eagles ended Desperado's first-ever title reign and prevented him from holding the title for up to 150 days. In the closing stages of the junior heavyweight title match, Eagles locked in the Ron Miller special submission.

At one point it did seem Desperado would get a hold of the bottom rope but Robbie Eagles wouldn't let that happen. The CHAOS star pulled Desperado to the center of the ring and the champion had no other option but to tap.

Desperado captured the vacant title back in February when he surprisingly defeated Bushi and El Phantasmo to win the belt. The championship was first vacated by Hiromu Takahashi, whose injury forced him to give up the belt.

During Castle Attack 2021, Desperado made history and brought the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship to Suzuki Gun. Suzuki Gun's masked maniac went on to defend his title against the likes of YOH and Taiji Ishimori before dropping it to Eagles at the Tokyo Dome.

Robbie Eagles is expected to defend his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship next against Hiromu Takahashi

Prior to the start of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match between El Desperado and Robbie Eagles, former champion Hiromu Takahashi made his way out to the ring.

Takahashi has been cleared to make his return to in-ring competition and stated that he won't be serving as a part-time commentator anymore as he prepares for his return to action. The Ticking Timebomb added that he will be challenging the winner of Eagles vs. Desperado.

After The Sniper of The Skies' title win, the newly crowned champion looked at Takahashi and made it clear that he is ready to put the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on the line against the former champion.

