Robbie Eagles and Tiger mask win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, Eagles becomes a double champion in the process

Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask have won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. The duo defeated the Suzuki-gun team of El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru during the latest NJPW Road To Power Struggle show.

The duo of Eagles and Tiger Mask have been teaming up for quite some time now. They even entered this year's Super Junior Tag League and have been wrestling as Flying Tiger Team.

The tag title win now makes Eagles a double champion as he also has the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

The finish saw Eagles submit Kanemaru via the Ron Miller Special. The year 2021 has been incredible for Eagles and has seen him elevate his position in NJPW's junior heavyweight division.

Eagles and Tiger Mask's win is the sixth time the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship has changed hands in 2021.

At the starting of 2021, the duo of Desperado and Kanemaru won the belts twice. The Bullet Club team of El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori have also won the belt twice in 2021.

Roppongi 3K, the duo of SHO and YOH, which no longer exists, also won the straps once in 2021.

Robbie Eagles will have a match against El Desparado at Power Struggle 2021

Robbie Eagles has been incredible in NJPW ever since he first appeared. A former member of The Bullet Club, Eagles is now a part of CHAOS and has found nothing but success under his new faction.

A top-level performer, Robbie Eagles finally won his first title in NJPW this year when he captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship by beating El Desparado at Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome back in July 2021.

The Sniper of the Skies has also had a successful title defense against former champion and junior heavyweight ace, Hiromu Takahashi.

