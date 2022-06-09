"Absolute a**holes to work with" - Robbie McAllister blasts 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions

Robbie McAllister did not enjoy working with Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch in WWE.

The Highlanders (Robbie and Rory McAllister) performed on the main roster between July 2006 and August 2008. Including live events, they shared the ring with Cade and Murdoch 54 times.

Speaking on the Insiders Edge Podcast, McAllister claimed the three-time World Tag Team Champions had no interest in facing The Highlanders.

“God rest Lance’s soul, but they didn’t think we were good enough to even work with them, so we got to do the same match every night,” McAllister said. “And if we tried to get away from it, they would start being d*cks and start slapping us on the back and being pr*cks. Straight up. Absolute a**holes to work with.” [27:11-27:37]

One of the most notable matches between the two teams took place on the July 9, 2007 episode of RAW. Cade and Murdoch defeated The Highlanders in a three-minute contest to retain the World Tag Team Championship.

Robbie McAllister’s current thoughts on his former WWE rival Trevor Murdoch

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch win their first of three WWE World Tag Team Championships at the Unforgiven 2005 PPV Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch win their first of three WWE World Tag Team Championships at the Unforgiven 2005 PPV https://t.co/pBk7mJvJbr

Lance Cade passed away in 2010 at the age of 29 following an accidental drug overdose. Trevor Murdoch, 41, left WWE in 2008 and now wrestles in the NWA.

Robbie McAllister clarified that he no longer has problems with The Highlanders’ former opponents. However, he still believes they should have acted differently during their series of matches.

“I have nothing against Trevor Murdoch today,” McAllister continued. “People are who they are at their time, they don’t really care, because I’m in a different place in my life. I have no ill will towards anybody. But, at that time, complete d*cks. They thought they should be working everybody else.” [27:40-28:02]

McAllister also said that he tried to return to WWE after being released in 2008. He eventually stopped pursuing a comeback when Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis told him he was no longer needed.

